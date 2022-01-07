Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chester’s ‘entire future’ on line in extraordinary Covid dispute, warns chairman

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 6.56pm Updated: January 7 2022, 7.16pm
Chester’s stadium is at the centre of an extraordinary dispute over Covid regulations (Mike Egerton/PA).
Non-League Chester fear going out of business if made to play behind closed doors in a dispute over their location on the England and Wales border.

The English National League North outfit have been warned they may have breached Welsh coronavirus regulations by hosting crowds at two matches over the holiday period.

The club’s Swansway Chester Stadium straddles the border, with the front gates, car park and main office door in England but the pitch in Wales.

SOCCER Chester
Graphic showing the exact location of the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Sporting events in Wales are currently being played behind closed doors after new rules to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant came into force on Boxing Day.

There are presently no restrictions in England and Chester’s home matches against Fylde and Telford on December 28 and January 2 were attended by crowds of 2,075 and 2,116 respectively.

Since those matches the club have been informed by North Wales Police and Flintshire County Council they may have broken Welsh Government rules and they would be risking doing so again by hosting more crowds.

The club, who consider themselves English with an English registered address, are now fearing the potential consequences and are seeking legal advice.

The main gates to the stadium are in England
The main gates to the stadium are in England (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chairman Andy Morris told the PA news agency: “As a club we rely on gate receipts. If the enforcement is we have to play behind closed doors, we are not a Welsh club so we are not entitled to the financial support.

“The entire future of the club could be in doubt. There is no financial support for English clubs playing behind closed doors at the moment. It could be the end of the club.

“The fact the stadium is on the border has been a quiz question for generations but, sadly, it’s a quiz question that has become a point of law rather than a novelty fact.

“There is a bit of disbelief really that the Welsh governance is trying to impose something that is not technically clear.

“I don’t think there is any clear jurisdiction in terms of which rules apply but we have been acting within English legislation since the stadium was built in 1992.

“While acknowledging the border runs through the stadium, the club, for 30 years, has been treated as English with the registered address in England.

“On a matchday, the policing around the stadium has always been Cheshire Police. Our safety certificate, fire, ambulance have always been handled by Cheshire.

“The entry to the car park and the main entrance to the stadium is in England. We are affiliated to the English FA and throughout Covid the main grants and supports we have accessed have been through the English system.

“It is amazing that, all of a sudden, we have found out we are Welsh.”

Chester learned of the issue after being invited to a meeting along with representatives of North Wales Police, Flintshire County Council, Cheshire Police and Cheshire West & Chester Council.

The pitch at the Swansway Chester Stadium lies in Wales
The pitch at the Swansway Chester Stadium lies in Wales (Mike Egerton/PA).

The club said in a statement this had been brought about “upon direction from the Welsh Government”.

Chester, who next play at home when they host Brackley Town on January 15, are hoping the matter can be quickly resolved to avoid an expensive legal case.

Morris said: “We are taking legal advice but for a fan-owned club to go to war against the Welsh Government and Welsh police would be using money raised by supporters to keep the club going during Covid. We are hoping common sense does prevail.”

A joint statement from North Wales Police and Flintshire County Council read: “Discussions around Chester FC’s recently-played home fixtures remain ongoing between North Wales Police and our partner agencies.

“North Wales Police and Cheshire Police, along with representatives from Flintshire County Council, are working together to review and investigate the matches played at Chester’s stadium on December 28 and January 2, following reports of Covid regulation breaches.

“Further meetings have been arranged between North Wales Police, Cheshire Police, Flintshire County Council and Chester FC officials to discuss the situation further and we will issue an update in due course.”

