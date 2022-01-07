Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Potter: Chaotic West Brom defeat may be key part of Brighton journey

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 10.32pm
Brighton were unhappy with referee Lee Mason on their last visit to The Hawthorns (Peter Powell/PA)
Graham Potter believes last season’s farcical defeat at West Brom may have proved beneficial for high-flying Brighton as the clubs prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup.

The Seagulls return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the first time since missing two penalties and having a goal ruled out in bizarre circumstances during a painful 1-0 Premier League loss last February.

Referee Lee Mason initially disallowed Lewis Dunk’s first-half free-kick, before awarding a goal and then eventually chalking it off after a VAR check amid chaos and confusion.

The contentious episode came during three successive defeats for Brighton, but they recovered to comfortably avoid relegation, while West Brom went down to the Sky Bet Championship.

Seagulls head coach Potter has attempted to forget the unpleasant experience but also feels it could have positively contributed to his side currently sitting ninth in the Premier League.

“We were in the middle of a period where we were scratching our heads, playing quite well but not getting the points,” said Potter, ahead of this weekend’s third-round tie.

“It accumulated in that game – I’ve tried to blank it out of my mind! That’s the beauty of football as they say, but it was not our finest moment.

“There is a danger that you can feel sorry for yourself and let things get on top of you, so credit to the players at the time and everybody around that we didn’t let that happen.

“You have moments in seasons when your character gets tested.

“We came through, so that’s positive, and maybe that’s why we are in the position where we are now because of that part of our journey.

“Sometimes you have days where it just doesn’t go your way and you have to accept that, even though you don’t like it. But at the time when it’s happening to you it isn’t pleasant.”

Brighton captain Dunk – who is out injured on this occasion – described Mason’s decision as “horrendous” and claimed the match official lost control of the game.

The Seagulls had major chances to avoid a controversial defeat, but Danny Welbeck later fired a penalty against a post after Pascal Gross had earlier hit the crossbar from the spot.

Former Swansea boss Potter, who has only once progressed beyond the third round of the cup as a manager, is eager to avenge the defeat on Saturday.

“I grew up watching the FA Cup final, it’s a special competition and I understand everything about it and how important it is,” said Potter, who was a West Brom player between 1997 and 2000.

“And that’s why we’ll go and do our best to get through. It’s as simple as that. We are facing a strong opponent at The Hawthorns and it’s a tough game.

“But we want to go through because the FA Cup is important for us.”

