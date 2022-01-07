Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin continue unbeaten run with draw at Edinburgh

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 11.56pm
Elgin extended their unbeaten run to four matches in Scottish League Two (Mike Egerton/PA)
Elgin extended their unbeaten run to four matches in Scottish League Two (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elgin extended their unbeaten run in Scottish League Two to four matches after holding Edinburgh to a 2-2 draw at Ainslie Park.

The point lifts Elgin, who twice led through goals in either half from Matthew Cooper and Kane Hester, 11 points clear of bottom club Cowdenbeath.

Cooper turned home Russell Dingwall’s cross in the 14th minute but Edinburgh hit back before the interval through Callum Tapping’s close-range finish.

Dingwall was again the provider when Elgin regained the lead just before the hour-mark through Hester, but Edinburgh, who stay fourth, seven points adrift of third-placed Annan, equalised through a trialist in the 71st minute.

