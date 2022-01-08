Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England face survival bid after Khawaja ton – day four of the fourth Ashes Test

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 8.04am Updated: January 8 2022, 10.16am
England’s openers Hameed and Crawley battled through to the close (Jason O’Brtien/PA)
Australia set up a final-day battle between England’s fragile batters and their own rampant bowling attack as they looked to take a 4-0 Ashes lead in Sydney.

Usman Khawaja marked his return to Test cricket after two-and-a-half years on the sidelines with his second century of the game – 101 not out to follow his prior 137 – leaving England 387 behind.

That is surely out of their grasp, meaning a day five rearguard is their best hope of stalling home momentum.

Twin hundreds in post-war Ashes cricket

  • Usman Khawaja (Sydney, 2021)
  • Steve Smith (Edgbaston, 2019)
  • Steve Waugh (Old Trafford, 1997)
  • Arthur Morris (Adelaide, 1947)
  • Denis Compton (Adelaide, 1947)

Pick of the pics

Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed heading out to begin England's second innings.
England’s opening partnership has been woefully underpowered in the series, with Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley all trying and failing to nail the role. The latter pair emerged with plenty of pressure on in the final hour on day four but dug in to reach 30 without loss at stumps. That is England’s highest first-wicket stand of the tour, but they will need many more on the final day to lay the right foundation.

Great Scott

Bilbo’s epic journey

Kent’s Sam Billings has been called up ahead of the final Test in Hobart to cover fitness concerns over fellow wicketkeepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, both of whom are awaiting results of X-rays. Covid protocols mean he has to drive rather than fly, meaning an 11-hour road trip from the Gold Coast where he has been with Big Bash side Sydney Thunder.

Smith into top five

  1. Sir Donald Bradman (Aus) - 5,028
  2. Allan Border (Aus) - 3,548
  3. Sir Garfield Sobers (WI) - 3,214
  4. Steve Waugh (Aus) - 3,200
  5. Steve Smith (Aus) - 3,017

Gower’s sartorial statement

There were some striking outfits on show during the McGrath Foundation’s ‘pink day’ at the SCG on Friday. But none more eye-catching than the matching set donned by English cricketing royalty David Gower for Saturday’s play. Gower’s once-in-a-lifetime get-up was captured by Australian reporter Melinda Farrell.

It’s a sell out!

Speaking of the McGrath Foundation, the charity set itself an ambitious target of selling an entire stadium’s worth of ‘virtual seats’ for this match. Towards the end of day four, it was job done and by stumps a colossal total of 4,876,22 Australian dollars for breast cancer support.

