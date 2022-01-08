Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rising Man City star Cole Palmer must be ready to seize chance – Rodolfo Borrell

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 1.00pm Updated: January 8 2022, 1.06pm
Rodolfo Borrell believes Manchester City teenager Cole Palmer is a “huge talent” (Adam Davy/PA)
Rodolfo Borrell has told “huge talent” Cole Palmer to stay patient and make the most of any opportunities he gets to play in star-studded Manchester City’s side after the teenager impressed during Friday’s FA Cup win over Swindon.

The 19-year-old finished with a goal and an assist to his name as Covid-hit City ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over the League Two Robins to book their place in the fourth round.

Palmer’s first major contribution was to put City’s opening goal on a plate for Bernardo Silva before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error to make it 2-0 just before the half-hour mark.

Ilkay Gundogan’s 59th-minute free-kick put the result beyond doubt and, although Harry McKirdy pulled a goal back for Swindon, the visitors added a fourth through rising star Palmer.

The England Under-21 international has been handed several cameo appearances this season but forcing his way into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI is no easy matter, and City assistant manager Borrell says the young forward needs to keep working hard to earn his opportunities.

“He obviously is a huge talent, that is no secret to anybody, so everybody has been able to see (against Swindon), but at the end of the day he is a player that is training with us on a daily basis,” said Borrell, who took the City reins against Swindon after Guardiola tested positive for Covid.

“It’s difficult sometimes to give him more minutes because you know the level of competition that we have in our squad so it’s not easy.

“But it’s about being patient, keep working hard, because you still have to work hard and then, when you have these kind of opportunities to show the talent that he is, (he has to take them) and he needs to show that on a consistent basis when he has the chance to perform.

“But obviously a huge, huge quality and great potential and great for us as a club. And for him as a player.”

Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell
Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell took charge of the champions against Swindon (Adam Davy/PA)

Swindon manager Ben Garner, whose team are pushing for promotion from League Two, was proud of his side for their performance against the Premier League champions, even if the result was rarely in doubt.

“It was a huge game for the players and sometimes you can go out of your head and make decisions that weren’t the right ones so the important thing is we learn from it,” he said.

Swindon boss Ben Garner
Swindon boss Ben Garner was proud of his side’s performance (Leila Coker/PA)

“There were so many positives out there, so many outstanding performances.

“You think about how much that side is worth, you look at the talent on the pitch – that’s an absolutely outstanding football team and I was really proud of how we performed against them.”

