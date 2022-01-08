Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson nets injury-time equaliser as Sunderland are held

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 2.42pm
Joe Jacobson scored a late equaliser for Wycombe (Leila Coker/PA)
Joe Jacobson scored a late equaliser for Wycombe (Leila Coker/PA)

Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson struck in the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a 3-3 draw against fellow League One promotion contenders Sunderland at Adams Park.

The late goal prevented the visitors from rising to the top of the table, after Ross Stewart looked to have settled a sensational contest with his 17th goal of the season.

Sunderland led with just three minutes gone, as Stewart’s header from Dennis Cirkin’s cross hit the bar before rebounding in off the legs of Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

However, Anis Mehmeti levelled for the Chairboys in the 13th minute by finding the net with a deflected effort from the edge of the area.

The hosts then went ahead when Sam Vokes made the most of hesitant defending from a corner to nod in, but Stewart quickly squared it again by knocking in Elliot Embleton’s cross.

Sunderland looked to have snatched the win two minutes into added time when Stewart calmly slid in Lynden Gooch’s through pass, but Jacobson denied the visitors at the death by bundling in after Garath McCleary’s corner was not cleared.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier