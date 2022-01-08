Colchester’s home League Two fixture with Rochdale off due to waterlogged pitch By Press Association January 8 2022, 3.44pm Colchester’s home game with Rochdale has been postponed (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Colchester’s League Two clash at home to Rochdale has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch. The match at the JobServe Community Stadium was called off less than half an hour before kick-off following a second pitch inspection. “When we first got here at half one it was the first we knew that it might be in doubt which was a frustrating situation,” Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale said on the club website. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close