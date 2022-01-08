Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Rooney unsure who is behind Derby takeover amid Mike Ashley links

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 4.28pm
Wayne Rooney’s side exited the FA Cup (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wayne Rooney’s side exited the FA Cup (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wayne Rooney insists a deal is close for the takeover of Derby but is unsure who the buyer is amid rumours of Mike Ashley purchasing the Championship club.

The former Newcastle owner has been linked with a £50million bid for the cash-strapped club, who were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat at Coventry on Saturday.

Rooney said: “I know nothing about it. Honestly I don’t.

“I know it’s very close to something being announced due to my conversations with the administrators.

“In terms of personnel and who that is, I can honestly stand here and say I don’t know.”

Dominic Hyam scored his first goal since the final day of last season as the 1987 winners claimed a spot in round four.

The loss left bottom-placed Derby to focus on their great escape in the league, with the Rams 11 points from safety after their 21-point deduction for going into administration earlier in the season.

Rooney, who won the FA Cup in 2016 as a player with Manchester United, said: “This was a game I really wanted to win. It’s a competition which means a great deal to me.

“I’m not happy with the result. It hurts when you go out of a cup competition. We have to move on from that. Our sole focus now is the league.

“I believe we can stay up. I put myself out there last season and said that.

“Our focus is on the league and I believe in this group of players, myself and the coaches. I believe we will stay up.

“I think there was a big difference between the two teams. The opportunities they had came from us dribbling in our own half.

“We weren’t clinical enough and that’s something we really need to improve on.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins was delighted just to have a game after playing their first fixture since December 29.

“We’re delighted to be in the hat,” said Robins. “The most important thing was to get a game. We feel we needed a game.

“It’s been a really tough couple of weeks for us. We’ve had illness, injury, all sorts the game throws at you, we’ve had it.

“We played a game against Millwall and then don’t play for 10 days or so.

“With circumstances the way they are at the moment it’s difficult to get enough training into them.

“We’re doing everything we can do at the minute because we’re a small group really. We used the [larger] Wasps’ dressing room for (social) distancing.

“We’ve had some purifying systems put in and we’re trying to mitigate Covid as much as we can do.

“There’s some real positives to take. We’ve won and got a clean sheet with some really good performances.

“It’s exciting to be in the next round, because we’ve got the unknown now of who we’re going to be drawn against.

“Hopefully we can be rewarded with a home tie against one of the big guns.

“Financially it’s a really important competition, we get some more (money in the) coffers and hopefully we get a sexy tie in the next round.”

