Hamilton twice hit back to deny Partick Thistle

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 5.00pm Updated: January 8 2022, 7.26pm
Scott Tiffoney opened the scoring for Partick Thistle in a 2-2 draw against Hamilton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Partick Thistle were twice pegged back as Hamilton came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Foys Stadium.

The visitors broke the deadlock in first half stoppage time when Scott Tiffoney drilled a low free-kick into the back of the net from just outside the area.

Hamilton levelled 10 minutes after half-time when Andy Ryan converted from the penalty spot after Lewis Smith was brought down in the box.

The visitors hit the front once again through Zak Rudden, who prodded home a Brian Graham nod-down in the area.

But Hamilton hit back with another equaliser after 65 minutes when Mihai Popescu smashed home an acrobatic overhead kick from close range.

