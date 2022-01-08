Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bryan Mbeumo fires Brentford into fourth round with second-half hat-trick

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 5.04pm
Bryan Mbeumo celebrates his first goal against Port Vale (Nigel French/PA)
A hat-trick from substitute Bryan Mbeumo sent Brentford through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 victory over League Two Port Vale at Vale Park.

Marcus Forss scored the only goal of a low-key first half but the game burst into life with three goals in 10 minutes in the second.

Mbeumo put the visitors two up only for 19-year-old Kian Harratt to pull one back a day after signing on loan from Huddersfield.

Vale, playing their first match since December 11, pushed hard for an equaliser but Mbeumo scored his second on the break before converting from the penalty spot late on.

These sides met in League One nine seasons ago but have headed in opposite directions since and now sit 62 places apart.

Bees boss Thomas Frank made nine changes from the team that beat Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, with Ethan Pinnock and Yoane Wissa the only survivors.

Defender Kristoffer Ajer made his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in October while new loan signing Jonas Lossl was given a debut in goal.

Vale’s break meant they had forwards James Wilson and David Amoo back available but action at both ends of the pitch was scarce in a turgid opening 20 minutes.

The first shot came in the 21st minute from Wissa, which lacked pace but caused keeper Aidan Stone some alarm before he gathered it at the second attempt.

Five minutes later the visitors did make the breakthrough. Young Danish midfielder Mads Bidstrup, whose blond locks had been much in evidence, drove at the Vale defence before teeing up Forss for a crisp shot beyond Stone.

Chances remained scarce for the rest of the first half but were all for Brentford. Vitaly Janelt curled over while, in the final minute before the break, Stone’s punch fell to Wissa, who smacked his shot against the bar, with Stone saving the follow-up from Ajer.

Vale improved in the second half and their first real opening came just after the hour mark when Ben Garrity got away down the right and his cross was met sweetly on the volley by Tom Pett only for Mads Roerslev to produce a fine block.

The Bees looked to have taken a big step towards the fourth round soon after when Janelt teed up Mbeumo to score with his first touch but four minutes later Vale were back in it, Dennis Politic crossing from the left for his fellow substitute Harratt to head in.

Suddenly Vale were on the front foot, sending cross after cross into the Brentford box.

Lewis Cass shot just past the post and David Worrall came even closer, his scrambled effort cleared by Lossl with the help of his post.

Worrall held his head in his hands, and their chance of forcing an upset receded again in the 76th minute when the Bees broke and Mbeumo curled a fine effort in off the post from the edge of the area.

The visitors’ progress was then secured in the 87th minute when Mal Benning fouled substitute Ivan Toney and Mbeumo coolly rolled his penalty past Stone.

