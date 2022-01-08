Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five-star Morton off bottom after demolishing Dunfermline

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 5.04pm
Gary Oliver put Morton on their way to a 5-0 win over Dunfermline (PA Images/Jeff Holmes)
Gary Oliver put Morton on their way to a 5-0 win over Dunfermline (PA Images/Jeff Holmes)

Morton climbed off the bottom of the cinch Championship in spectacular fashion with a 5-0 rout of fellow strugglers Dunfermline to give manager Dougie Imrie a much-needed victory in his first home game in charge.

Imrie’s men ran riot to claim a third win of the season – their first since they triumphed 3-1 at Dunfermline in November – to leapfrog the Pars, who have not won on any of their last 10 visits to Cappielow Park.

It was goalless until the 35th minute when Gozie Ugwu found Gary Oliver on the edge of the box and his first-time effort ricocheted off the bar and into the top left corner.

Five minutes later Gavin Reilly provided as assist for Cameron Blues and then headed in a cross from Darren Hynes to make it 3-0 at half-time.

A string of fine saves from Owain Fon Williams prevented Reilly, Brian McLean and Michael Ledger adding to Morton’s tally until Dunfermline centre-back Coll Donaldson headed past his own goalkeeper on 72 minutes following a long throw from Lewis Strapp, who was making his 100th appearance for the club.

Substitute Robbie Muirhead then added a fifth goal, less than 10 minutes after entering the action, to complete the demolition.

