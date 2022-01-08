Scott Wagstaff scores on debut as Bromley see off Solihull

An error occurred. Please try again.

First-half strikes from Scott Wagstaff and Michael Cheek helped Bromley climb to third in the Vanarama National League table following a 2-0 win over Solihull at Hayes Lane.

Wagstaff put the hosts in front in the 36th minute when he tucked it past goalkeeper Ryan Boot from close range on his debut.

The Ravens doubled their advantage just before the half-time whistle through Cheek when he tapped home from a George Alexander pass.

Solihull found a route back into the game in the 72nd minute when Jamey Osborne’s free-kick found the head of James Ball to halve the deficit.

The Moors thought they had their equaliser when Danny Newton’s header was cleared off the line to deny them, but Bromley held firm against Solihull’s pressure to take home all three points.