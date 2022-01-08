Halifax go top with comfortable win over Eastleigh

An error occurred. Please try again.

Halifax moved top of the National League with a 4-0 win over Eastleigh.

Two goals from Jordan Slew helped the Shaymen leapfrog Chesterfield in the table, while Eastleigh drop down to 13th.

Halifax took the lead 22 minutes in when Slew won the ball and calmly hit it past goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Matty Stenson had a good chance for Halifax after going one-on-one with McDonnell, but Tom Broadbent was able to get back and make the challenge.

The Shaymen doubled their lead through Slew again, who found the net with a long-range shot in the 65th minute.

Substitute Jamie Allen scored the third in the 73rd minute and Matt Warburton smashed the ball into the top corner for Halifax’s fourth 10 minutes from time