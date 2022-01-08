Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matthew Dennis scores early winner as Southend prove too strong for Weymouth

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 5.18pm
Southend defeated Weymouth (John walton/PA)
Southend defeated Weymouth (John walton/PA)

Matthew Dennis’ early goal was enough for Southend to win 1-0 against Weymouth.

The result sees Weymouth’s losing run extend to six consecutive National League games, while the Shrimpers edge away from the relegation zone, moving up to 19th.

Southend took the lead five minutes in when Dennis chased a long ball and slotted past Ross Fitzsimons.

Weymouth had a chance just before the break when a cross from Brandon Goodship found Josh McQuoid, but his shot was blocked.

Rhys Murphy came close to doubling the Shrimpers’ lead just after the break and forced Fitzsimons to make a good save.

Southend had further chances with both Sam Dalby and Nathan Ferguson coming close towards the end of the game.

