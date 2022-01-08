Matthew Dennis scores early winner as Southend prove too strong for Weymouth By Press Association January 8 2022, 5.18pm Southend defeated Weymouth (John walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Matthew Dennis’ early goal was enough for Southend to win 1-0 against Weymouth. The result sees Weymouth’s losing run extend to six consecutive National League games, while the Shrimpers edge away from the relegation zone, moving up to 19th. Southend took the lead five minutes in when Dennis chased a long ball and slotted past Ross Fitzsimons. Weymouth had a chance just before the break when a cross from Brandon Goodship found Josh McQuoid, but his shot was blocked. Rhys Murphy came close to doubling the Shrimpers’ lead just after the break and forced Fitzsimons to make a good save. Southend had further chances with both Sam Dalby and Nathan Ferguson coming close towards the end of the game. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Kyle Wootton nets brace as Notts County coast to Southend win Kane Ferdinand earns Maidenhead a point against his former club Southend Torquay win at struggling Weymouth Weymouth record second National League win in a row against 10-man King’s Lynn