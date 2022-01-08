Brandon Thomas-Asante on target as Salford secure victory at Newport

An error occurred. Please try again.

Salford took advantage of the lack of fans at the normally raucous Rodney Parade to record a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newport.

The match was played behind closed doors due to Welsh government restrictions and the hosts certainly missed the backing of their supporters.

League Two top scorer Dom Telford should have put Newport ahead in the 11th minute but he failed to get enough power behind his shot after being picked out by Jake Cain.

Salford made the most of that early let-off, slowly taking control of the contest before breaking the deadlock in the 44th minute when Josh Morris’ driven effort was deflected in via the boot of Newport midfielder Finn Azaz and the post.

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled the visitors’ lead seven minutes after the restart after being granted far too much time and space to fire confidently past home goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

The three points lift Gary Bowyer’s Salford to 12th in the table – five points behind Newport, who remain in seventh spot.