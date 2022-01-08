Substitute Toby Edser rescues a home point for Aldershot against Maidenhead By Press Association January 8 2022, 5.22pm Aldershot equalised in the second half to draw 1-1 with Maidenhead at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Toby Edser came off the bench to score the equaliser as Aldershot and Maidenhead drew 1-1 at the EBB Stadium. Maidenhead broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Josh Kelly’s deflected effort found the back of the net to put the visitors in front. The home side found their equaliser midway through the second half through substitute Edser who smashed the ball past keeper Dan Gyollai. Gyollai came to the rescue for the Shots when he denied Maidenhead from taking the lead in superb fashion as he saved a Jayden Harris effort from range. The shot-stopper was there again to stop Aldershot from taking the lead when he got behind a Ryan Glover effort from close range to make sure both sides took home a share of the spoils. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Mikael Ndjoli earns Aldershot last-gasp win over Woking Nathan Blissett fires Maidenhead to overdue victory at expense of Bromley Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle Kane Ferdinand earns Maidenhead a point against his former club Southend