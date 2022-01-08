Dagenham recover from two goals down to draw at Torquay

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dagenham came from two goals down at Plainmoor to draw 2-2 with Torquay.

The Gulls surged ahead with a pair of goals in the opening 12 minutes before Dagenham scored once in each half to share the spoils.

Torquay opened the scoring in the first minute when Asa Hall headed past Elliot Justham, and they then doubled their lead when Danny Wright found the net.

The Daggers pulled one back on the half-hour mark through Josh Walker, who hit home from a corner.

Wright came close to scoring another for the Gulls just after half-time with Justham beaten, but his effort flew wide.

Dagenham had chances as Junior Morias had his shot well saved by Shaun MacDonald and the Gulls goalkeeper made another good save from Mo Sagaf’s effort.

Angelo Balanta found the eventual equaliser for the Daggers in the 71st minute with a curling shot into the top corner.