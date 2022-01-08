Mitch Brundle secures point for Barnet at the death By Press Association January 8 2022, 5.32pm Mitch Brundle scored in stoppage time to steal a point (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mitch Brundle’s last-gasp equaliser ensured Barnet salvaged a 1-1 draw against Altrincham at The Hive Stadium. Altrincham came closest to an opener in the 35th minute when Elliot Osborne’s pass found Dan Mooney but his effort was brilliantly saved by Aston Oxborough. Altrincham broke the deadlock on the hour mark through Ben Pringle, who found the net after Jordan Hulme laid the ball back to him. The Robins almost had a second but Tom Hannigan’s effort was smashed into the side-netting. The visitors were left to rue their missed chances when Barnet equalised at the death as Brundle got on the end of a pass and smashed home. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Barnet cruise to comfortable win over Maidenhead Gateshead’s FA Cup win ‘up there with anything’ from Mike Williamson’s career Gateshead secure televised FA Cup tie against Charlton by beating Altrincham Rhys Browne earns Wealdstone victory over Barnet