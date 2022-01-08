Winning start for new Ayr manager Lee Bullen against leaders Arbroath By Press Association January 8 2022, 5.32pm Lee Bullen began his reign as Ayr manager with a win (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up New Ayr manager Lee Bullen started his reign with a 1-0 win against top-of-the-table Arbroath in his first game in charge. Arbroath are still two points clear at the top of the cinch Championship, while Ayr remain in 7th. James Maxwell scored the only goal of the game in the 18th minute hitting home into the bottom corner. Arbroath had chances to equalise in the first half, with Michael McKenna and James Craigen going close. Sean McGinty went close twice for Ayr in the second half but Maxwell’s first-half strike was enough to seal the three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Arbroath must put ‘shambles’ of a goal and uncharacteristic performance behind them says Ian Campbell Ayr United 1-0 Arbroath: Lichties still top but unbeaten run comes to an end in frustrating afternoon at Somerset Park Arbroath contract boost as Gayfield hero signs new deal ahead of Ayr United clash Former Dunfermline favourite Lee Bullen announced as new Ayr United boss