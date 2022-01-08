Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Carlton Morris brace helps Barnsley avoid FA Cup shock against 10-man Barrow

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 6.04pm
Carlton Morris bagged a brace to help Barnsley avoid an FA Cup shock against Barrow (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carlton Morris bagged a brace to help Barnsley avoid an FA Cup shock against Barrow (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Barnsley were forced into extra time by 10-man Barrow but eventually claimed a 5-4 victory at Oakwell in one of the most incredible FA Cup matches seen in recent years.

Having knocked out Ipswich of League One in the previous round, the Bluebirds may have been optimistic ahead of the first competitive meeting between these two sides for 52 years.

The Championship club had the first chance of the game when Callum Brittain tested Paul Farman from range but the keeper did well to tip his effort over the bar.

Barnsley opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after Callum Styles whipped in a brilliant free-kick and captain Mads Andersen leapt the highest to head past Barrow’s number one.

Finding an equaliser became a much tougher ask when Barrow striker Tom Beadling was sent off for a high challenge on Romal Palmer after 38 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for the fourth tier side after 42 minutes when Jordan Williams mishit his first attempt but made no mistake from the second to give the Tykes a comfortable lead going into half-time.

Remy Vita could have added a third after the break when he latched on to Jack Walton’s punt forward but the Barnsley man failed to capitalise.

Ollie Banks then scored a goal of the round contender in the 61st minute with a thunderous free-kick from the Barrow skipper to reduce the deficit.

The first equaliser of the night came after 78 minutes when substitute Luke James found Anthony Glennon in the box and the debutant finished confidently to make it 2-2.

Barrow’s joy was short-lived as striker Devante Cole curled in from distance after 83 minutes to give the Tykes the advantage once more.

The Bluebirds refused to be beaten and three minutes later, Remeao Hutton’s cross was met by James Jones who headed powerfully past Walton to level the scores again.

Substitute Carlton Morris must have thought he had won it for Barnsley when he scored in the 88th minute.

Unbelievably, Josh Kay, another man to come off the bench, drilled in from distance in the 90th minute to take this amazing tie into a further 30-minute period.

Morris got his second of the evening 12 minutes into extra time and that goal proved to be enough to see Barnsley through to the fourth round but Barrow will go home very proud of their performance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier