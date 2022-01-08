Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Falkirk end run of four defeats to hit six past Dumbarton in League One

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 6.08pm
Cove Rangers extended their lead at the top of Scottish League one to seven points (Nick Potts/PA)
Cove Rangers extended their lead at the top of Scottish League one to seven points (Nick Potts/PA)

Falkirk ended a run of four defeats on the spin in cinch League One with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Dumbarton at the Falkirk Stadium.

Anton Dowds bagged a hat trick and strikes from Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Aidan Keena and Callum Morrison helped the Bairns thrash Dumbarton in a result which leaves the Sons without a win in five.

Cove Rangers extended their lead at the top to seven points and made it eight wins on the bounce in the process as they beat Clyde 1-0.

Cove had to wait till the 71st minute for Iain Vigurs to curl an effort from range into the far corner to separate the sides.

Montrose lost ground on Cove as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Alloa at Links Park.

Steven Boyd opened the scoring for Alloa just before the halfway point but Liam Callaghan pulled the hosts level six minutes after half-time.

Airdrie made it four wins on the spin as they swept aside lowly East Fife 3-0 at the Penny Cars Stadium.

It did not take long for Airdrie to open the scoring as Jordan Allen put them in front after three minutes, with strikes from Adam Frizell and Dylan Easton scoring before half-time to give the hosts an unassailable lead heading into the break.

East Fife are now without a win in their last nine games across all competitions as they remain at the bottom of the table.

