Gary Bowyer rejects notion Salford aided by no fans after win at Newport

Salford manager Gary Bowyer dismissed claims the lack of fans at Rodney Parade gave his side the upper hand as they eased to a 2-0 win at Newport.

Welsh government restrictions brought in on Boxing Day meant the match was played behind closed doors and Salford took advantage of the lack of atmosphere to wrap up all three points thanks to a Finn Azaz own goal a minute before the break and Brandon Thomas-Asante’s strike seven minutes after the interval.

Newport manager James Rowberry, who had seen his side inspired to comeback victories at home to Sutton and Port Vale last month, felt his players suffered in silence with no supporters to cheer them on.

He said: “You could see how much that makes a difference.

“Without making excuses, you can see how much we missed them driving us on.

“It gives you that extra five per cent of motivation and it probably benefits Salford more because they haven’t got to deal with the crowd who create that atmosphere for us.”

But Bowyer had little sympathy for his opposite number, arguing that Salford fully deserved the three points that lifted them to 12th in the League Two table.

He said: “I’ve never seen a supporter score a goal. All you have to do is play the game under the circumstances that are put to us.

“We’ve had to play games when we’ve had 11 players out. You get dealt these cards and you’ve got to get on with it.”

Salford were grateful to see the fourth tier’s top scorer Dom Telford waste an early opportunity and they took the lead when Josh Morris’ drive deflected in off Azaz and the upright after 44 minutes.

Asante-Thomas fired in a second after 52 minutes and Salford, playing their first match since December 18, effectively snuffed out any hopes of another fightback at Rodney Parade with a controlled performance after doubling their lead.

Bowyer added: “I’m delighted. The players deserve all the credit because it’s their first game in three weeks and the way they’ve trained and looked after themselves has been first class and this is a reward for that.

“We had to defend at times against a good team and we came away with a clean sheet so it was a good day all round.”

Newport stay seventh and are now without a win in three games but Rowberry is remaining positive.

He said: “I felt we created enough chances to get something out of the game.

“It’s frustrating but we need to stick to how we’re trying to play. It’s a stumbling block that we need to get over quickly, which we will.”