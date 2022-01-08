Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leam Richardson hails Wigan’s FA Cup win in Blackburn game that ‘had everything’

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 6.46pm
Leam Richardson’s Wigan edged Blackburn to reach the FA Cup fourth round (Tess Derry/PA)
Leam Richardson’s Wigan edged Blackburn to reach the FA Cup fourth round (Tess Derry/PA)

Wigan boss Leam Richardson hailed his side for edging a game that “had everything” as Championship high-flyers Blackburn were dumped out of the FA Cup in a five-goal thriller at the DW Stadium.

Reda Khadra’s goal at the start of the second period had put Rovers ahead, only for Max Power to equalise just after the hour mark.

A Jack Whatmough header, which was caught and then carried over his own goalline by Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears, nosed Wigan in front with 16 minutes to go.

But Daniel Ayala’s equaliser two minutes from time appeared to set up an extra 30 minutes.

Wigan substitute Thelo Aasgaard had other ideas, though, with his long-range rocket from way out on the left wing deceiving Pears and sending the home side through to round four.

“It was a very hard-fought game, which we knew it would be, a local derby in the FA Cup,” said Richardson.

“It had everything – excitement, goals, mistakes, tackles, headers, yellow cards.

“But all credit has to go to the players for getting the job done yet again.

“We tried to not only contain their threats, but also impose ourselves on the game at the other end.

“In the first half I didn’t feel we were that great with the ball.

“In the second half it was a lot more even and we saw a good contest.

“They’re set up to play on the counter attack and prey on mistakes, which they can do because they have some fantastic football players.

“We just gave them too much ball in the first half and I kind of have to take that on the chin myself, because of the system I dropped on them.

“But fair credit to them for taking in the information, keep on working hard and digging deep to get the win.”

The selection of back-up goalkeeper Pears was understandably a topic of focus in Tony Mowbray’s post-match press conference.

“Aynsley has played two-and-a-half league games this season and kept clean sheets in those minutes on the pitch,” said the Rovers manager.

“Because of Covid I felt it was important to give the number two goalie to play.

“You never know when Thomas (Kaminski) might catch Covid.

“It was an important position to change but ultimately it didn’t pan out well for us. You can’t legislate for those mistakes

“We have to take it on the chin and move on very quickly.

“I am not sure Wigan knew how to get through us. We looked really solid and I don’t remember them threatening our goal.

“Then we scored and I felt, if we continued in the same mode we would go on and win the game – but it wasn’t to be.”

