Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Poya Asbaghi slams Barnsley ‘mentality’ after scraping past Barrow

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 7.08pm
Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi was unhappy with his side’s display against Barrow (Mike Egerton/PA)
Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi was unhappy with his side’s display against Barrow (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi wants his players to take more responsibility after they claimed a dramatic 5-4 victory against 10-man Barrow in one of the most incredible FA Cup matches seen in recent years.

Substitute Carlton Morris netted the winner for the Championship outfit after League Two Barrow had twice levelled inside the final four minutes to force extra time.

Asbaghi said: “This is just how the FA Cup is. It was a crazy game.

“I’m happy with the win but I’m disappointed with our mentality, we should kill the game in the second half.

“I think our reaction after their first goal is not acceptable. Of course they get a lot of energy after that goal but we didn’t take responsibility.

“We shouldn’t have allowed them the chances they had in the second half.

“We have lots of players missing, there were lots of rotations and of course it affects the understanding of the team, but in terms of mentality we looked really young out there.

“I really hope this won’t be the case against Stoke in the Championship, I hope our mentality is an issue we can overcome.

“Carlton Morris was mature, he did take responsibility and if we had 11 men doing the same we would have won 7-0.”

Barnsley opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after captain Mads Andersen leapt the highest to head past Paul Farman.

Finding an equaliser became a much tougher ask for Barrow when Tom Beadling was sent off for a high challenge on Romal Palmer after 38 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Barrow on 42 minutes when Jordan Williams scored to give the Tykes a comfortable lead going into half time.

Barrow skipper Ollie Banks scored a goal of the round contender in the 61st minute with a thunderous free-kick.

Luke James then found Anthony Glennon in the box and the debutant finished confidently to make it 2-2 after 78 minutes.

Barrow’s joy was short-lived as striker Devante Cole curled in from distance after 83 minutes to give the Tykes the advantage once more only for James Jones to powerfully head in to level the scores again.

Morris must have thought he had won it for Barnsley when he scored in the 88th minute.

Unbelievably, Josh Kay drilled in from distance in the 90th minute to take the tie into a further 30-minute period.

Morris got his second of the afternoon 12 minutes into extra time and that goal proved to be enough to see Barnsley through to the fourth round.

Barrow manager Mark Cooper said: “We’re proud of the performance but we wanted to win. I thought we deserved to win.

“The reason we lost the game was nothing to do with us. At four each with five seconds to go, Liam Kitching nearly catches the ball in the penalty area and the referee has just waved it away.

“I tried to talk to him and he didn’t answer, he just booked me because referees aren’t normal people like us. They’re that high and mighty you can’t even speak to them.

“In terms of the performance, I have nothing but positivity for the players. We played the majority of the game without a striker and we’ve scored four goals.

“Usually we defend well and struggle to score goals but it was the other way round.

“It would’ve been some story but for one reason or another it just wasn’t going to happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier