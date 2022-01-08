Deeney dreams, Saint-Max donates, Carragher reviews – Saturday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 8.

Football

Allan Saint-Maximin did his bit.

First of all we wanted to thank every single one of you for your trust in Helios. Our philosophy is always to give back money to the community, so with all the money made by selling our game, we gave back over £7000 to the participants of our first ever official Helios tournament pic.twitter.com/PFa53enMrw — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 8, 2022

Jamie Carragher reflected on his Liverpool career.

And was soon trolled.

The same amount of CL’s Cantona has. https://t.co/m1fdaBD4kg — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 8, 2022

The FA Cup brought back happy memories for Robbie Fowler.

Wolves had snow.

Training in a winter wonderland. 🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/UKUWOzAapx — Wolves (@Wolves) January 8, 2022

Troy Deeney was living his dream.

https://www.instagram.com/t_deeney/p/CYeFTLAog2M/?utm_medium=twitter

Cricket

The Barmy Army welcomed a new member.

Latest member of the Barmy Army, welcome Liam 👋 https://t.co/C5oZWP4Bvk — Jane McGrath’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 8, 2022

Sam Billings faced an 11-hour road trip from the Gold Coast after receiving a call-up for the final Ashes Test following his Big Bash stint.

Ive made it… feel like I should be in another continent 🤣 An adventure to say the least 🤣@ThunderBBL lads putting on a show 🙌🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LPAA4mqtgK — Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 8, 2022

David Gower’s Pink Test attire was a sight to behold.

You are all welcome. Although I’m not sure @David215Gower is particularly happy with me, the flaming galah that he is. #ashes pic.twitter.com/kDmFo5PSSP — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 8, 2022

Usman Khawaja drew praise for more Sydney heroics.

You bloody beauty Uz!!! 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 8, 2022

Usman Khawaja becomes just the third player to make a century in both innings of a Test match at the SCG! Watch the #Ashes live on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV (in select regions) 📺#AUSvENG | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/qixDRIjo2t — ICC (@ICC) January 8, 2022

Ryan Sidebottom was home.

Tennis

Simona Halep is ready for the Australian Open.

Sooo good to feel that final feeling again! 💪😊 📷 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ke7VeqtgTV — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 8, 2022

Golf

Justin Rose was taking it easy.

Boxing

AJ was all smiles.

Formula One

Nicholas Latifi was enjoying the winter break.