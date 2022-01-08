Steven Schumacher: Plymouth should have beaten Birmingham in 90 minutes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher claimed his side should have beaten Birmingham in normal time after they claimed a 1-0 FA Cup third-round win in extra-time at St Andrew’s.

Argyle progressed to the fourth round courtesy of Ryan Law’s first goal in the competition.

The League One side dominated and had been better than the Championship team – who ended the game with 10 men after George Friend was sent off – throughout.

Schumacher expressed his delight over his side’s performance in Birmingham but felt they should have done more to progress in the 90 minutes.

“I thought the team played really well and we deserved to get the win in normal time,” he said.

“We could have shown more quality in the final third at times. We didn’t hit the target nowhere near as much as we would have liked.

“Their goalkeeper made a couple of good stops and we had some bad luck with it hitting the post.

“When we had the extra man, that was the best way to try and get a winner, thankfully we did.”

Law’s winner in extra-time was the difference for Schumacher’s side and the Argyle boss was full of praise for the academy graduate after the game.

He added: “Ryan’s a young player, he’s one of our own who has come through the academy and he’s got ability. He’s just got to believe in himself more.

“When he got one v one with the player, he’s decided to shoot and it was an unbelievable strike, I was right behind it. It’s a goal he’s going to remember forever.”

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer was open to admit his side lost to the better team on the day as they managed zero shots on target in two hours of action.

He said: “They deserved to win. They asked more questions than what we did and they seemed like they had more quality in the final third.

“We’re disappointed because the side that we put out was strong enough to win the game but we’re just lacking confidence and composure. We need to improve on them things quickly.

“It’s very bad (on the lack of shots on target). In both halves we had got into good positions but we didn’t ask enough questions of them.

“A positive is young players getting time on the pitch – that’s probably the only positive from today.”

Blues had three teenagers involved including Jobe Bellingham, demonstrating the lack of depth in Bowyer’s squad and the Birmingham manager admitted that the issue needs to be sorted this transfer window.

He added: “We definitely need to freshen things up in this window. We’re lacking quality and it’s clear to see.

“Their players brought more quality than we did so it’s something that needs addressing.”