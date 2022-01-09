Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Pat Cummins finds the fun as England hold on to deny Australia

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 10.22am
Pat Cummins is still undefeated since taking over as Australia captain (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Pat Cummins is still undefeated since taking over as Australia captain (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Australia captain Pat Cummins had no regrets about falling one wicket short of a 4-0 lead in the Ashes, admitting he found a tense draw in Sydney “a lot of fun”.

Cummins was denied victory for the first time since taking over as skipper at the start of the series, but only by the slenderest of margins.

Hunting 10 English wickets on day five at the SCG, he saw his team take nine before number 11 James Anderson negotiated the final over of the match to claim a share of the spoils.

England were second best by a distance, never even contemplating a dart at the winning target of 388 and finishing 118 short, but Cummins was not in the market for recriminations.

“Most of all it was a lot of fun. They fought hard, that’s why we love the game,” he said.

“Having a lot of runs on the board meant we could get pretty creative out there and it always felt like we were looking for wickets. The hardest thing was trying to choose amongst our five bowlers.

“I was able to make quite a few calls – some of them came off, some of them didn’t.”

One possible slight on Cummins’ largely impressive leadership was the timing of his declaration on the fourth evening.

He allowed the lead to stretch well beyond what England might realistically have chased down despite an uncertain weather forecast that threatened to take further time out of the game.

In the end, only seven overs were lost to rain on day five but bad light did mean he was unable to bowl pace for the final three overs.

Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes
Cummins took two wickets in England’s second innings (Jason O’Brien/PA)

That allowed Steve Smith to make an unexpected breakthrough with his part-time leg-breaks but also meant Anderson’s last-gasp cameo came against a much gentler brand of bowling.

“I’ve learned the weather forecasts are hopeless! I don’t think we needed to hand it to them (a smaller target) on a platter, but for sure we were willing to risk England winning,” he said.

“I thought 100 or 110 overs was about the right amount of time to get those wickets. I would have liked to bowl Scott Boland at the end, but I think it was probably the right decision… it got pretty dark out there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier