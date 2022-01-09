Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raphael Varane keen to help Manchester United end five-year trophy drought

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 11.32am
Raphael Varane wants Manchester United to end their trophy drought (Martin Rickett/PA)
Raphael Varane wants Manchester United to end their trophy drought (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raphael Varane wants to help Manchester United end their five-year wait for a trophy by adding the FA Cup to his medal-laden CV.

Already out of the Premier League title race and Carabao Cup, the Red Devils only have two remaining routes to silverware this season.

United take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 and kick-off their FA Cup campaign at home to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick’s side can ill afford an early exit given the cloud of discontent hanging over Old Trafford, where a trophy has not been added to the cabinet since the 2017 Europa League.

The FA Cup’s importance is not lost on World Cup winner Varane, who wants to add another medal to his impressive collection.

“I know it’s an important competition and part of the history of the club, and I know it’s exciting for fans,” the summer signing from Real Madrid said.

“I think it’s always exciting and it’s another challenge and a new competition (for me).

“When it’s a new competition (and the start of the competition) you always want to win it and to feel the challenge. The most important thing is you want to win.

“In a cup like this you know that you don’t have another game to win if you don’t win this one so you have to perform and leave all your energy on the pitch.

“That’s a big challenge and it’s why cup games are exciting because both teams will leave a lot of energy on the pitch. We are looking forward to it.”

Raphael Varane
Raphael Varane is prepared for the game to go beyond 90 minutes (Martin Rickett/PA)

Varane is mentally and physically prepared for the match to go beyond 90 minutes on Monday, with the third-round tie to be settled on the night under the Old Trafford lights.

“I think they’re a really good team and we have to be prepared to play against a team who know how to play on the counterattack and who play well with the ball,” he said.

“So physically and tactically… everything will be important in this game because we know we face a good team.”

Varane feels up for the challenge and is hoping to kick on, having dealt with some injuries since joining in the summer.

“I feel good,” the France international told the club website. “I feel better every day and I want to stay like that and improve and help the team.

“I have to say the medical team and the physios have helped me a lot and I’m very happy to be back and I’d like to say thank you to them for the help with my recovery.”

