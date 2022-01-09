Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luton cruise into round four with thumping FA Cup win over Harrogate

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 3.08pm
Cameron Jerome was on target for Luton (James Holyoak/PA)
Luton ensured there was to be no FA Cup third-round upset at Kenilworth Road as they shook off the rust to beat League Two Harrogate 4-0.

After a slow start to proceedings, the Hatters – who had not played for 29 days – took the lead through top-scorer Elijah Adebayo before Cameron Jerome, Kal Naismith and Luke Berry added to the scoreline in the second half.

Adebayo showed he had lost none of his sharpness in the long spell without competitive football, collecting Jerome’s flick-on from James Shea’s clearance and swivelling to pick out the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Harrogate remained a threat throughout, with George Thomson’s low drive gathered by Shea and, while the goalkeeper slipped while clearing, Huddersfield loanee Brahima Diarra shot wide from distance.

The Sulphurites went even closer after 33 minutes when they won a free-kick 25 yards from goal but Thomson’s low drive was inches away from the bottom corner.

Luton threatened a second before the break but Jerome was unable to get enough on his volley inside the area and Mark Oxley gathered easily.

After the break, Jerome and Adebayo combined well only for the latter to fluff his lines before Luton did move 2-0 ahead after 50 minutes.

Winger Carlos Mendes Gomes did well inside the box to fashion a cross and the experienced Jerome was there to bundle over the line from close range, notching his first goal since August.

The visitors almost immediately reduced the deficit, Luke Armstrong benefitting from Henri Lansbury’s poor pass but with Shea and Sonny Bradley pressuring him, the striker was wayward with his effort.

Now in control, the Hatters looked for a third and Jordan Clark and Mendes Gomes had efforts blocked before Clark looked to escape on the left but was eventually crowded out.

Harrogate almost added some interest to the final stages as Armstrong flicked Warren Burell’s cross wide before the excellent Diarra was placed clean through but side-footed wide when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Allan Campbell then blazed over for the Hatters but an exciting last 10 minutes saw both sides send men forward and Luton made it 3-0 when Naismith drove into the box and dinked over Oxley with eight minutes to go.

Shea made a terrific stop to prevent Armstrong finding the net and the keeper also had to dive to his left to deny Diarra.

With two minutes remaining, Fred Onyedinma displayed great skill and trickery on the left to pick out the run of fellow substitute Berry and he lifted his attempt into the roof of the net to put the contest firmly beyond doubt.

