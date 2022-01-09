Gillingham manager Steve Evans loses job after thrashing by Ipswich

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gillingham have parted company with manager Steve Evans by mutual consent.

The announcement came the day after Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat to Ipswich, with the Gills sitting 22nd in the League One table following a run of 13 games without a win in all competitions.

Assistant Paul Raynor will be leaving the club along with former Rotherham and Leeds boss Evans, who had been at Priestfield since 2019.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Gillingham Football Club can confirm that the contract of manager Steve Evans has been terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect.

“The club wishes to thank Steve for all his efforts over the past two years in circumstances that have been significantly more difficult and challenging due to the Covid pandemic, and wishes him well in the future.

“The search for a new head coach/manager will begin immediately.”