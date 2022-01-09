Non-league Kidderminster rewarded with West Ham tie in FA Cup fourth round

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked team remaining in the FA Cup, have been drawn against West Ham in the fourth round.

The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading 2-1 on Saturday, were rewarded with a tie at home to the Premier League side.

Boreham Wood, the other non-league team left in the competition, were handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth, while League One Cambridge will entertain Luton for a place in the fifth round following their superb 1-0 victory at Newcastle.

Here are your #EmiratesFACup fourth round fixtures 👇

Holders Leicester face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground after Steve Cooper’s side beat Arsenal.

Chelsea, beaten by the Foxes in last year’s showpiece, will host Plymouth at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City will play Fulham at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester United or Aston Villa, who complete the third-round schedule on Monday evening, to welcome Middlesbrough.

Liverpool, who survived a slight scare against League One Shrewsbury on Sunday, will take on Cardiff at Anfield.

Harriers have been drawn at home against West Ham United in the Fourth Round Proper of the Emirates FA Cup. The tie will be played on weekend of Friday 4th – Monday 7th February.

Everton will host Brentford, Brighton travel to Tottenham and, after beating Sheffield United 3-0 on Sunday, Wolves will play Norwich at Molineux.

Elsewhere, League Two Hartlepool, competing in round four for the first time since 2009, have been handed a trip to Crystal Palace, while Huddersfield face Barnsley and QPR head to Peterborough.

Southampton will entertain Coventry, while Stoke will play Wigan at home.

The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend in February.