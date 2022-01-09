Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmy Gopperth stars as Wasps end Leicester’s remarkable winning run

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 6.32pm
Jimmy Gopperth starred for Wasps (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jimmy Gopperth kicked three second-half penalties to bring to an end Leicester’s remarkable winning run and provide one of the shocks of the season as Wasps beat the Gallagher Premiership leaders 16-13.

Wasps, without 17 of their players through injury and illness, had won only one of their last eight games but a committed performance deprived Leicester of the opportunity to break a number of records.

Had they won, Tigers would have equalled their club record of season-opening winning streaks (16 wins in the 1983/84 season). They would have also drawn level with the club record for consecutive away wins (10, February to November 1995) and matched the Premiership record for a best start to the season (12 wins by Newcastle in 1997/98).

In addition to Gopperth’s penalties, Wasps were awarded a penalty try while Tigers responded with a try from Julian Montoya, with George Ford adding two penalties and a conversion.

Prior to kick-off, injury-hit Wasps lost two further players in prop Tom West and lock Vaea Fifita, who both withdrew from the starting line-up with illness.

The game began in dramatic fashion with Tigers conceding a penalty try and losing a man to the sin-bin before four minutes had elapsed.

An attempted clearance was partially charged down, which played Brad Shields onside in a promising position.

The home side looked to have a golden opportunity for the opening score but appeared to have blown it until TMO replays showed Tommy Reffell had tackled Elliott Stooke off the ball. A penalty try was awarded with Reffell placed in the sin-bin.

George Ford
George Ford struck two penalties in quick succession (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ford put Leicester on the scoreboard with two penalties in quick succession as his side made light of Reffell’s absence but the outside half was surprisingly off-target with two further attempts.

Tigers dominated the first 25 minutes. They did have a try by Jack Van Poortvliet ruled out for a Freddie Steward obstruction, but somehow some heroic defence from the hosts maintained their advantage until the 33rd minute when Montoya forced his way over from close range.

Just before half-time, Leicester’s captain Ellis Genge was somewhat fortunate to escape with a yellow card for striking opposition wing Francois Hougaard in the face before Gopperth missed a penalty to leave Wasps trailing 13-7 at the interval.

Genge returned from the sin-bin with no damage done to the scoreboard before the visitors introduced Ben Youngs, Matias Moroni and Joe Heyes in an attempt to reverse the tide as Wasps, aided by some creative touches from Gopperth, had enjoyed their best period of the match.

Gopperth rewarded their efforts with two penalties in quick succession to bring the scores level at 13-13 going into the final quarter.

Wasps brought on Wales international flanker Thomas Young for his 150th appearance for the club in time to see Gopperth put his side back in front with another penalty.

Tigers were rattled and they built up a period of huge pressure with a succession of scrums close to the hosts’ line but they could not capitalise, so Wasps just held on for a famous victory.

