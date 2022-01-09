Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester’s game at Everton off again with not enough Foxes players available

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 8.02pm Updated: January 9 2022, 8.04pm
Leicester’s trip to Everton has been postponed for a second time (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Leicester’s trip to Everton on Tuesday has been postponed for a second time after the Foxes successfully applied to the Premier League to have the match rescheduled due to a lack of players.

Despite fielding a side strong enough to beat Watford 4-1 in their FA Cup third-round tie at home to fellow Premier League opponents Watford on Saturday – a competition in which different rules apply – Leicester said coronavirus cases, injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations had left them short.

The match should originally have been played on December 19 only for it to be postponed after Leicester reported a rise in Covid cases.

“The Premier League board accepted Leicester City’s application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to Covid-19 cases, injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations,” a Premier League statement on Sunday evening read.

“The board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who planned on attending and watching the game, and we are aware that postponements will disappoint fans.

Leicester City v Watford – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – King Power Stadium
A much-changed Leicester side defeated Watford 4-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority.

“Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.”

The Premier League said it assesses applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis taking into a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

“The board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club representatives may come into contact with,” the statement added.

For the win over Watford, Leicester had eight senior outfield players available and manager Brendan Rodgers made nine changes, including fielding 20-year-old Vontae Daley-Campbell and 21-year-old debutant Lewis Brunt and naming six inexperienced players on the bench.

Speaking on Saturday, Rodgers said: “We’ve been stretched in terms of numbers and, for the integrity of the competition, we’ll assess where we’re at.”

The Foxes boss, who said he had 17 senior players in total unavailable, added: “You’ve seen for yourself the squad and the team that we have. We need to go in and assess it and see where we’re at in terms of players.”

