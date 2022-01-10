Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 12.00pm
Jarrod Bowen has spoken of his admiration for Mohamed Salah (PA images)
Jarrod Bowen has spoken of his admiration for Mohamed Salah (PA images)

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.

Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.

The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.

West Ham United v Leeds United – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – London Stadium
Jarrod Bowen (left) scored against Leeds (Nigel French/PA)

Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of Reds talisman Salah which is pushing the winger to greater heights.

“I think Mo Salah is the perfect example, the goals he scores and assists he gets – the impact he has on games and consistently doing it every season since he joined Liverpool,” said Bowen.

“He is definitely one that I look at and I think he is one of the best players in the world at the moment.

“As a player you always want to look at people in a similar position to yours and learn from them.”

Bowen, who has scored six goals this season, has been tipped for a call from Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate in the near future.

But he added: “I think this season was about progression and getting the call-up for England is the ultimate dream.

“That is out of my hands. My job is to deliver on the pitch and show what I am about. That’s all I can do; keep putting in the performances and the end product.

“If it happens then it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I can only control what I am doing.

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Wanda Metropolitano
Bowen is inspired by Mohamed Salah (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It’s not on my mind. The more you think about these situations which are not in your control, the more it plays on your mind and affects you.

“You’ve got to keep your head down. I don’t really look at social media and people talking because you can get misled if you read too much into things.

“I just train hard and when it comes to the weekend it’s about putting my A-game in. What happens will happen.”

Manuel Lanzini fired West Ham into a half-time lead against a youthful Leeds side, with Bowen wrapping up the victory in stoppage time.

Patrick Bamford file photo
Patrick Bamford had been expected to play (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa was again without striker Patrick Bamford, who had been expected to play after a spell out injured.

However, Bielsa said: “In training during the week he suffered an injury that is not identifiable.

“It’s a knock underneath his hip and it’s still not clear what’s the reason behind it. The only thing for sure is it’s not muscular because his muscles are healthy.”

