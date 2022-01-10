Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southampton hopeful Tino Livramento will avoid knee surgery

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 12.20pm Updated: January 10 2022, 12.32pm
Southampton’s Tino Livramento is sidelined for the foreseeable future (Adam Davy/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says there is a “little bit of hope” that Tino Livramento will avoid surgery on his injured knee.

England Under-21 defender Livramento has been a star performer since his summer arrival from Chelsea but missed Saints’ last two games due to a meniscus problem.

The 19-year-old, whose return date remains unknown, is being assessed on a daily basis and has not suffered any further setbacks ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

“The first steps in training now have shown no reaction from the knee,” said Hasenhuttl, whose son was sidelined for a year with a meniscus injury.

“This is good, no new fluid, and that gives us a little bit of hope.

“But he’s still not in team training, so we will have a look from day to day.”

Hasenhuttl has a major dilemma at right-back ahead of the Bees’ visit to St Mary’s.

Yan Valery has joined Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters on the sidelines following his first-half dismissal in the weekend FA Cup success at Swansea, with captain James Ward-Prowse likely to drop back from midfield to fill in.

The 3-2 extra-time win in south Wales was far from ideal preparation for Saints, particularly as Valery left his team a man short after just half an hour.

“We had a tough cup fight that we didn’t want to have but it is how it is,” said Hasenhuttl.

“We cannot deny that it is affecting the preparation for this game. With 120 minutes, and nearly 90 minutes with one man down, it cost energy, definitely.

“But we will find a squad that is able to compete. In front of our crowd, we will get the extra energy we need, I think.

“We are known for our intensive way of playing football and we will not change it for any reason.”

Walker-Peters recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is also banned following the accumulation of five bookings, while Alex McCarthy, Thierry Small, Will Smallbone and Moussa Djenepo remain unavailable.

In more encouraging news, forward Che Adams is in contention to play following a bout of coronavirus and defender Mohammed Salisu can return after a one-match suspension.

Southampton were initially scheduled to host Brentford on December 18 but the game was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the visitors’ squad.

Thomas Frank’s Bees sit two points and as many places above Saints, and Hasenhuttl has been impressed with their ongoing progression after winning the Championship play-offs.

“You can see in the past years that there is always one promoted team that does it very well, one time Leeds, one time Sheffield United, this season it’s Brentford – by far the best promoted team,” said the Austrian.

“In the first year, they took their emotional, their forward situation perfectly into the Premier League and are performing on a very high level.

“This is going down to a very good work that was based in the years before and it’s not a coincidence.”

