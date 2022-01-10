Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new problems for Forest Green as they face Colchester

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 2.04pm
Rob Edwards’ side are currently seven points clear of Tranmere (Simon Marper/PA)
Forest Green will look to extend their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two against strugglers Colchester.

Rob Edwards’ side are seven points clear of Tranmere and play their game in hand on Tuesday night.

Ben Stevenson came into midfield to replace Ebou Adams, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Gambia, for last week’s goalless draw with Exeter so should retain his place.

Forward Matty Stevens is pressing for a recall following his recent recovery from coronavirus after coming off the bench for the final 30 minutes against the Grecians.

Colchester saw Saturday’s match at home to Rochdale postponed less than half an hour before kick-off because of a waterlogged pitch.

The U’s are on a five-match winless run through all competitions and sit third bottom of the table, but have brought in some additions to bolster Hayden Mullins’ squad, which has also been hit by Covid-19 issues.

Centre-back Tom Dallison has completed a permanent move from Crawley, while striker Corie Andrews has been signed on loan until the end of the season from AFC Wimbledon.

Winger Sylvester Jasper has returned to parent club Fulham and striker Shawn McCoulsky has also left Colchester at the end of his short-term deal.

