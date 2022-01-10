Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Barnsley’s Championship clash with Stoke postponed for second time due to Covid

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 2.10pm
Barnsley’s Championship game against Stoke has been postponed for a second time (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley’s Championship game against Stoke has been postponed for a second time (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The Sky Bet Championship game between Barnsley and Stoke at Oakwell on Wednesday has been postponed due to the number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the Barnsley camp.

It is the second time the fixture has been called off after the game was originally meant to be played on Boxing Day but had to be rescheduled due to a similar situation with Stoke’s squad.

After a meeting with the EFL board on Monday morning, the match was set to be given a third date.

A statement on the Reds’ website read: “The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture.

“However, taking into account the number of injuries and positive COVID-19 cases with the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.”

A rescheduled date will be announced in due course.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier