Dundee tie Shaun Byrne to new deal By Press Association January 10 2022, 2.36pm Shaun Byrne, right, has been a regular under James McPake (Andrew Milligan/PA) Shaun Byrne has signed a contract extension with Dundee until 2024. The 28-year-old midfielder has made 73 appearances for the Tayside club since joining from Livingston in 2019. Byrne has been a key member of James McPake's squad throughout his time at Dens Park and helped them win promotion to the Premiership through the play-offs last season. His initial deal was due to expire this summer but the club have confirmed that he has now extended his agreement by a further two years.