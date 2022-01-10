Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mikel Arteta says it is clear where Arsenal need to strengthen after FA Cup exit

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 3.14pm
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s shock FA Cup exit at Nottingham Forest proves where they need to improve.

The Gunners crashed out of the competition after Lewis Grabban’s late goal condemned them to a 1-0 third-round defeat at the Sky Bet Championship outfit.

Arteta was without Granit Xhaka and Folarin Balogun due to Covid-19 while Emile Smith Rowe was also out injured and the Spaniard knows they need to add to the squad in January.

“I think it is clear where we need to strengthen but at the moment it is what we have and what we have, we have to play,” the Arsenal boss said.

“I want to try to get the best out of the players that we have. We have what we have (available) and we know we have issues in many different positions.

“But we try to put out the most competitive team that we could to try to win and it wasn’t good enough.

Lewis Grabban
Lewis Grabban scored Nottingham Forest’s winner (Tim Goode/PA)

“We have the players to perform better than what they’ve done and we have the level to beat them if we are at our maximum and we didn’t have that.”

Arsenal failed to have a shot on target at the City Ground on Sunday with Forest setting up a fourth-round meeting with holders Leicester.

Steve Cooper gave Steve Cook his debut after the defender’s move from Bournemouth with Keinan Davis also starting following his loan switch from Aston Villa.

Lewis Grabban and Steve Cook
Lewis Grabban and Steve Cook, right, celebrating their win (Tim Goode/PA)

Cook told the club’s official site: “It was a little bit emotional to be honest, I haven’t really been involved in anything like this in the past, so it was special and I absolutely loved it.

“We fully deserved the win. Tactically, we were outstanding and the lads worked their socks off. Arsenal have some talented individuals, so to nullify that was brilliant.

“Everyone down to a tee nailed the way the manager wanted us to play.”

