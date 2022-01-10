Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reading boss Veljko Paunovic without several players for visit of Fulham

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 3.34pm
Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has a number of injury problems (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is set to be without a number of players for Tuesday’s Championship clash with Fulham.

Alen Halilovic, Felipe Araruna, Tom McIntyre and Michael Morrison are all absent through injury.

Ovie Ejaria and Lucas Joao are doubts, while Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman are on international duty with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Royals will be bidding to bounce back from their shock FA Cup exit to non-league Kidderminster.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has no fresh injury concerns.

The Cottagers played their first match since December 20 on Saturday – a 1-0 FA Cup win at Bristol City – following a Covid outbreak.

Several players continue to be absent with the virus, but Silva did not reveal which ones.

Ivory Coast international Jean Michael Seri is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Ivan Cavaleiro remains sidelined.

