Corry Evans missing for Sunderland’s clash with Lincoln

Sunderland will be without defender Corry Evans for the visit of Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.

Evans was knocked unconscious in a collision with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson during the second half of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Wycombe.

Aiden O’Brien could return after being sidelined due to Covid-19 but the game is likely to come too soon for Bailey Wright.

Luke O’Nien, Jordan Willis, Aiden McGeady and Nathan Broadhead remain sidelined.

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton is set to be without the services of Dutch defender Lewis Montsma for several weeks.

Montsma suffered a knee injury in the first half of Saturday’s win over Oxford and must wait for the swelling to subside before undergoing a scan.

Lasse Sorensen replaced Montsma and will hope to retain his place against the Black Cats.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt will not feature against one of his former clubs after suffering a calf injury in training ahead of the Oxford game.