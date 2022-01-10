Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Corry Evans missing for Sunderland’s clash with Lincoln

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 3.48pm
Sunderland’s Corry Evans is taken from the field on a stretcher after being injured during the Sky Bet League One match against Wycombe (Leila Coker/PA)
Sunderland will be without defender Corry Evans for the visit of Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.

Evans was knocked unconscious in a collision with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson during the second half of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Wycombe.

Aiden O’Brien could return after being sidelined due to Covid-19 but the game is likely to come too soon for Bailey Wright.

Luke O’Nien, Jordan Willis, Aiden McGeady and Nathan Broadhead remain sidelined.

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton is set to be without the services of Dutch defender Lewis Montsma for several weeks.

Montsma suffered a knee injury in the first half of Saturday’s win over Oxford and must wait for the swelling to subside before undergoing a scan.

Lasse Sorensen replaced Montsma and will hope to retain his place against the Black Cats.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt will not feature against one of his former clubs after suffering a calf injury in training ahead of the Oxford game.

