Chris Boyd set to leave role as Northampton rugby director

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 4.14pm
Northampton rugby director Chris Boyd (David Davies/PA)
Northampton rugby director Chris Boyd (David Davies/PA)

Northampton are set to announce later this week that Chris Boyd is stepping down from his role as Saints rugby director, the PA news agency understands.

It is expected that Boyd will leave when his current contract expires at the end of this season and return home to New Zealand.

But the 63-year-old will remain involved with Saints by taking up a consultancy role.

Northampton Saints v Wasps – Gallagher Premiership – Franklin’s Gardens
Chris Boyd, left, is set to leave Northampton (Joe Giddens/PA)

It is thought that Northampton do not intend making an outside appointment when Boyd departs.

Boyd has developed an exciting support team during his time in the East Midlands, with attack coach Sam Vesty and forwards coach Phil Dowson being particularly highly-rated.

Boyd joined Northampton in 2018, masterminding a place in the play-offs that season, while Saints won the Premiership Rugby Cup the following year.

They are currently fifth in the Premiership, just three points off the play-off spots.

