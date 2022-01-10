Liam Shephard a major doubt for Salford ahead of Tranmere clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Liam Shephard is a major doubt as Salford welcome Tranmere to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Welsh full-back was forced off just after the half-hour mark in Salford’s 2-0 win at Newport at the weekend and was replaced by Tyler Golden, who seems set to start against Rovers if Shephard is ruled out, as expected.

Fellow defender Corrie Ndaba and striker D’Mani Mellor returned to the matchday squad against the Exiles following injury but the pair were unused substitutes so will be pushing for some involvement for the visit of Tranmere.

Ian Henderson, Matty Willock and Luke Burgess are all unlikely to be available once again.

Tranmere have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Callum McManaman is available again after serving a three-match ban but he missed the 4-0 victory over Scunthorpe on Saturday as he was one of a number of players at the club recovering from Covid-19.

Nat Knight-Percival remains on the sidelines because of a hamstring injury.

Paul Glatzel made a cameo at the weekend after returning to training recently following a hamstring injury and could get more minutes under his belt in this midweek fixture.