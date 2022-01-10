Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Premier League reports drop in coronavirus cases for second straight week

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 5.52pm
Premier League coronavirus cases have dropped for the second week in a row (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Premier League coronavirus cases have dropped for the second week in a row (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The number of positive coronavirus tests in the Premier League has fallen for the second week in a row.

A total of 72 new cases were recorded in the latest round of testing from January 3-9 – down from 94 in the previous figures, which had fallen from 103 the week before.

A Premier League statement on Monday read: “The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 3 January and Sunday 9 January, 12,973 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 72 new positive cases.

“This is the second week in a row the number of positive results have decreased.”

The results offer some welcome news after the top-flight festive programme was severely disrupted by postponements as clubs requested games be called off with Covid-19 cases and injuries mounting.

However, some Premier League squads continue to be stretched – with international duty for those players away at the Africa Cup of Nations also now impacting on numbers available.

It was announced on Sunday that Leicester’s trip to Everton, scheduled for Tuesday, had been postponed for a second time after the Foxes successfully applied to the Premier League to have the match rearranged.

Despite fielding a side strong enough to beat Watford 4-1 in their FA Cup third-round tie at home to Watford on Saturday – a competition in which different rules apply – Leicester said coronavirus cases, injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations had left them short.

The Premier League assesses applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis taking into a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

