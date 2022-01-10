Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

MK Dons without David Kasumu for Wimbledon game due to hamstring injury

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 6.12pm
MK Dons’ David Kasumu has suffered a new injury setback (Richard Sellers/PA)
MK Dons’ David Kasumu has suffered a new injury setback (Richard Sellers/PA)

MK Dons midfielder David Kasumu has been ruled out of his side’s home game against AFC Wimbledon.

Kasumu, dogged by injury throughout 2021, sustained another hamstring problem in Saturday’s draw at Accrington, which forced him off just before half-time.

Theo Corbeanu, a recent loan signing from Wolves, is hoping to be included in Liam Manning’s squad for the first time.

Another loanee, Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson, returned from injury as an unused substitute at the weekend and is pushing for a recall.

Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has reported no new injuries following Saturday’s FA Cup exit at Boreham Wood.

Defender Will Nightingale is closing in on his first start since October. He stepped off the bench at the weekend after recovering from knee and ankle injuries.

Striker Aaron Pressley is still out after missing the last two matches due to a hamstring injury sustained last month.

Boss Robinson could be tempted to make changes, with Egli Kaja and Dan Csoka both hoping to return to the starting XI.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier