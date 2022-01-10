Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney brings in Rocky Bushiri on loan from Norwich

Hibernian have signed former Belgium Under-21 defender Rocky Bushiri on loan from Norwich.

The 22-year-old has joined on loan for the rest of this season, but the cinch Premiership club have an option to sign him permanently in the summer, with the transfer details already agreed.

Bushiri moved to Norwich as a teenager in summer 2019 after impressing in the Belgian top flight with Oostende and then KAS Eupen, but he did not make a single appearance for the Canaries.

New Hibs manager Shaun Maloney, who recently worked as a coach for the Belgian national team, is well aware of the defender’s qualities and believes he can thrive at Easter Road.

He told Hibs’ website: “Rocky is a talented young player who will offer us real versatility in different defensive positions.

“Technically, he is very good in possession, and he shows good aggression and speed in defensive actions.

“Along with all the staff, I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him adapt to a new league and our style of play.”

Bushiri is the fourth new player to be signed by Maloney in the current transfer window after Ewan Henderson, Harry Clarke and Elias Melkersen joined last week.

In addition, American striker Chris Mueller, who was signed on a pre-contract last week, has arrived at the club, while young midfielder Dylan Tait, who was signed last summer and immediately sent out on loan to Raith Rovers, has joined up with Maloney’s squad as they prepare to return to action away to Celtic next Monday following a three-week winter break.