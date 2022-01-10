Nathaniel Atkinson hoping to become the latest Australian to shine at Hearts

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nathaniel Atkinson hopes to become the latest Australian to win over the Hearts support.

Patrick Kisnorbo, Ryan McGowan and current midfielder Cammy Devlin are just some of the Australians to have starred at Tynecastle over the past 20 years.

Right-back Atkinson, who has now arrived in Edinburgh after agreeing a three-and-a-half-year contract, is eager to make a similar impact.

The 22-year-old, who was a team-mate of Devlin’s in the Australia Olympic squad last year, told Hearts TV: “I’ve known Cammy for about three years; we first met in the junior Australian camps.

“We hit it off straight away. He’s a bit of a rascal! It’ll be good to see him again.

“A lot of Australians have come here, done well and had a great career out of it. I think that’s pleasing and reassuring that this was the right move for me.”

Atkinson moved to Hearts from Melbourne City and views it as a great opportunity to progress his career.

Asked what he wants to achieve at Tynecastle, he said: “Win as many trophies as possible, play for the fans and enjoy myself.

“I think when you’re happy and enjoying yourself, that’s when your best football is played.

“I first heard about Hearts’ interest about a month or two ago. I had got to a stage in my career where I was ready to play in Europe and fortunately Hearts were interested. It was a match made in heaven and things moved pretty quickly after that.”

Atkinson is the only new signing made by Hearts manager Robbie Neilson so far in this window. Homegrown right-backs Jamie Brandon and Cammy Logan have been loaned to Morton and Edinburgh City respectively since the arrival of the Australian was announced in late December.