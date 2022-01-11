Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wimbledon quarter-finalist says Novak Djokovic has no right to be in Australia

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 5.51am Updated: January 11 2022, 6.52am
Novak Djokovic won his appeal, but may have his visa cancelled a second time (Adam Davy/PA)

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serbian had the right to play in the Australian Open.

Speaking to the Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: “People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves – and Djokovic didn’t.

“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”

The Hungarian world number 38, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals and in the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone in thinking it unfair that Djokovic could play in the Gram Slam despite not being vaccinated.

The 29-year-old told M4Sport that news of the world number one’s exemption had received a negative reception among many tennis players.

While it is not yet clear whether Djokovic’s visa will be cancelled a second time by Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, questions have emerged over a declaration form the player filed to travel to Australia.

On the form, filed on January 1, Djokovic answered “no” to the question: “Have you travelled, or will you travel, in the 14 days prior to your flight to Australia?”.

Djokovic flew to Melbourne from Spain on January 4, but had appeared in photos posted to social media by journalist Jose Morgado from Belgrade on Christmas Day.

The document was released by the Federal Circuit Court of Australia on Monday. In an affidavit Djokovic submitted to the court, he said he “authorised” his agent to submit the travel declaration form.

Meanwhile, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has spoken with his Serbian counterpart about Djokovic’s situation and explained Australia’s “non-discriminatory border policy”.

“The PM had a constructive call with PM Brnabic this morning on Novak Djokovic,” a statement from the Australian Prime Minister’s Office said.

“The PM explained our non-discriminatory border policy and its role in protecting Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“They both agreed to stay in contact on the issue, and to further strengthening the bilateral relationship.”

