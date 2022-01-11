Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Arsenal ready to splash the cash on Dusan Vlahovic

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 7.46am
Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Arsenal (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
What the papers say

Arsenal are willing to ‘break the bank’ to secure Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Mirror reports. The Gunners are said to be considering spending upwards of £70million on the 21-year-old Serbia international to strengthen their attacking options, with the team’s early FA Cup exit contributing to a sense of desperation. The high price may be needed to secure Vlahovic against competition from AC Milan, Juventus, Liverpool and Newcastle, who are all watching the player closely.

Nathan Ake
Nathan Ake joins the list of potential Simon Kjaer replacements at AC Milan (John Walton/PA)

The Sun writes that Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is wanted by AC Milan. The 26-year-old Holland international has caught the attention of manager Stefano Pioli, who is looking for a new centre-back because Simon Kjaer is sidelined with a knee ligament injury.

And the Daily Star adds to speculation that Tanguy Ndombele will leave Tottenham, musing about six clubs that may want to pick up the 25-year-old Frenchman: Paris St Germain, Newcastle, Barcelona, Roma, Lyon and AC Milan.

Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn
Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn (top) have been linked with moves away from Spurs (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Another player who could be on his way out of Spurs is winger Steven Bergwijn. The Daily Mail writes that Ajax have reportedly submitted a £15million bid to bring the 26-year-old Holland international back to his homeland.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea’s 28-year-old Germany defender is almost out of contract and Football London reports he prefers a move to Real Madrid over Paris St Germain.

Anthony Martial: Sevilla are interested in the 26-year-old Manchester United forward but high wages could be a barrier, according to the Mirror.

