Shrewsbury and Accrington fined by FA over player conduct in December match

Shrewsbury and Accrington have been fined for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during a Sky Bet League One fixture last month.

The incident occurred during the closing stages of their goalless draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow on December 29.

“Shrewsbury Town AFC and Accrington Stanley FC have been fined £3,750 and £3,375 respectively for breaching FA Rule E20.1 during their EFL League One fixture on Wednesday 29 December 2021,” a Football Association statement read.

“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 84th minute, and an Independent Regulatory Commission imposed their fines during a subsequent hearing.”